In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan enters the house to make Shehnaaz Gill understand where she went wrong after he rolls out the task where inmates have to choose who is more jealous between Mahira and Shehnaaz. Soon after Rashami pours the green liquid in Shehnaaz’s box, she asks the Dabangg star what he thinks about the issue and he says that he believes that the Punjabi singer is jealous. She inconsolably and falls on the floor. She says that she doesn’t want to live in the house anymore and Salman asks her to leave the house or stop the drama.

As he enters the house, Dabangg star asks where is ‘paglet’ and Siddharth goes to the garden area to asks her come inside as Salman is calling her. She throws tantrums at Radhe star and in return he asks Siddharth to come inside as he can’t tolerate the inappropriate behaviour. He asks all the inmates to stop giving her attention. He also mentions that just because she has got a little popular that does not mean she has become the Katrina Kaif.

Shehnaaz also tries to talk to Salman and tells him that she wants to have a word with him but he denies saying that he can’t tolerate such inappropriate behaviour of anybody with him.

Watch it here:



Meanwhile, Salman Khan lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill For slapping each other, throwing slippers and abusing each other. he shows the viral clip of Siddharth where he is pinning down Shehnaaz and threatening her about not repeating the way she behaved during the fight ever again. He is also seen twisting her hand and the video went crazily viral on social media. Salman tells the Dil se Dil Tak actor that this video has been perceived in another way by the audience.