In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla gives an explanation over his aggressive behaviour towards Asim Riaz. Interestingly, he says the exact statement told to him by Paras Chhabra. Sidharth says that he had a fight with Paras, Rashami Desai and others in the house but it always gets physical when anybody has a fight with Asim.

Earlier, after the dirty fight between Sidharth and Asim, Paras was seen instigating the Uttaran actor and said that when anybody has a fight with Asim, things get physical.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan lashes out at Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz after their dirty fight. The Dabangg actor tells them that from the last 17-weeks they are fighting and are exchanging an ugly war of words and getting into a physical fight. Not only this, but they even start fighting in front of Salman and he gets irritated shouts at them to be quiet. He further says that he will throw them out of the house and asks Bigg Boss to open the gates so that they can go out and finish their fight.



Salman further calls Sidharth and Asim ‘macho men’ and Bigg Boss opens the gate. Interestingly, initially, none of them get up to leave the house but eventually, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor gets up and says he will go out for the fight and asks Asim to come out so that they can finish the fight.

Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.