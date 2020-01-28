Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is only a few weeks away and soon the winner of the show will be announced. The controversial show is at the top of the TRPs, thanks to fights, tasks and fun moments between the contestants. Now, the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the makers will be taking out few contestants to a mall where they will be getting an opportunity to talk to their fans.

The makers are planning the much-awaited ‘Mall Task’ and as per the latest reports, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be competing in the task and will get a chance to go out of the house and interact with their fans. According to an entertainment portal, “Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will be only two contestants to be fighting this big battle. These two will be only going for it as they are the only elite club members right now.”

Tellychakkar’s report further states that Sidharth and Asim will be going out of the house and will be taken in the mall where the audience will get a chance to interact with the contestants.



For the uninitiated, To support Asim Riaz, his love Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house tonight and it will once again leave the model love struck. Asim and Himanshi hug each other and kiss each other on the cheek to express their love. As Himanshi enters, she tells him that the people are going mad for them and soon he will get everything in life and maybe she is his ‘lady luck’. He confesses then that he is in love with her and missed her a lot. He also expresses that he did not expect to meet her again in the house. He then goes down on his knees and proposes her.

This week, Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Gill will be entering to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala will be entering to support Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s brother will enter to extend his support to her. Vishal Aditya Singh will also be having his brother on the show to support him.