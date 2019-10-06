Bigg Boss 13 has got many fans including celebrities who often express just how much are they obsessed with the show. Now, actor Zareen Khan took to her Instagram stories to express how she felt when one of the contestants was body-shamed by another contestant in the house during a task.

In the episode that aired two days back, Shefali Bagga was asked to make Rashami Desai get up from her chair if she wanted to win the task. In her attempt to win, Shefali started body-shaming Rashami and asked her how she gained so much weight in the recent past. She also questioned her age and made personal remarks on Arti Singh.

Zareen called out the same behaviour by Shefali and pointed out that her attitude shows disrespect towards women. The actor wrote, “Shame! It’s sad that being a woman, and an intelligent one at that, I suppose, considering she’s a journalist, this is what she is towards other women. She not only body-shamed Rashami Desai but also did not hesitate to bring up Arti Singh’s personal life, in the name of doing a task.”

Shefali has become a villain inside the house due to her behaviour with the fellow contestants. The former journalist had a fight with Siddharth Shukla. She later got into a big argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Daljiet Kaur and Rashami Desi when she refused to nominate Devoleena for the position of the queen. Her disagreement resulted in Bigg Boss announcing the cancellation of the task which caused more damage to the reputation of Shefali in front of the housemates.

It’s important to notice that despite Shefali’s problematic behaviour, Salman didn’t school her in Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. What are your thoughts on the entire incident?