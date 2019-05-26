Constructed in Goregaon Film City, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2‘s house is all set to host another round of 15 contestants for 100 days, with multiple cameras recording them 24×7. Like the previous season, this one too will be hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who revealed how he was roped in initially for BB Marathi.

Speaking to a leading news agency, Mahesh shared, “Bigg Boss came when I was least expecting it. I remember I got a call from Salman (Khan) at 1:30 am one day. He told me ‘Bhau (as Salman fondly calls him), you host Bigg Boss Marathi, you would be the best choice for it’. I was in sleep and didn’t even understand what he was saying. And then a couple of months later, Colors Marathi called me asking if I would be interested. I hadn’t even seen one episode of the show, and always wondered what did people like in the show. But I realised it was so much fun and quite interesting. I didn’t watch Salman’s work as it would have been tempting to try and be like him. And I wanted to be me, and I think it has worked out well.”

With the reality show declared open a few minutes back, Mahesh gave a tour of the house and pointed out how like any Marathi house, BB house too has a Tulsi plant, decor and props reminding of Marathi traditions and culture. Dancing on Sridevi’s “Hawa hawai,” Kishori Shahane Vij entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 as the first contestant. Celebrities Digambar Naik and Neha Shitole enter next. Politician-poet Abhijeet Bichukale is the next inmate to enter the house followed by TV actor Veena Jagtap and singer Vaishali Mhade.

While the first season of the show was won by Megha Dhade, it remains to be seen how the contestants will fight it out in this season. Watch this space for more updates!