Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2’s house hosted a round of 15 contestants for 100 days. With multiple cameras recording them 24×7, the season was hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

With only six contestants left, including finalists Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar, Kishori Shahane, Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap, the grand finale episode is on air. Here are the latest updates:

Mahesh discusses the show’s analytics as he welcomes Neha and Shiv on the stage. He states that the TRPs for the second season exceeded those grabbed in the initial one.

A teary eyed Neha and emotional Shiv, collect their name plates and get ready to leave the house.

Neha and Shiv exit the house to join Mahesh after switching off the lights and feeding each other sugar and curd as a traditional gesture of ‘good luck’. Bigg Boss makes them emotional as he praises them.

Surekha Punekar hooks the audience with a mesmerising Lavani performance post which she joins host Mahesh Manjrekar on the stage.

Mahesh announces a special award and honours Kishori Shahane as the shining star of the season.

Veena joins Mahesh on stage who then jokes about her and Shiv’s wedding along with her mother.

The competition for the winner’s trophy is now between Neha and Shiv. Shivani roots for Neha as she wishes her the best.

Mahesh announces the next eviction and it is Veena.

Neha, Veena and Shiv refuse the offer of walking away with the suitcase, mid-game.

As per tradition, Pushkar congratulates Neha, Veena and Shiv for making it to top 3. He then makes them a customary offer of taking the bag that contained Rs 5 lakh rupees as prize money and leave the game.

Pushkar Jog joins the remaining contestants in the activity area to announce the top 2.

Shivani joins Mahesh on stage and says that she has proved herself and is proud of herself. She talks to the housemates while Aroh asserts that he has found a great friend in her.

Neha breaks into tears as Shivani hugs the remaining contestants and asks her not to cry.

Neha follows while Shivani Surve gets evicted.

Host Mahesh gets the top 4 to the dining area and announces Shiv as the first entrant in the list of top 3.

While the first season of the show was won by Megha Dhade, it remains to be seen who will carry home the trophy and the prize money this season. Watch this space for more updates!