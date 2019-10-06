Beating choreographer Sandy with the maximum number of votes, Mugen Rao carried home the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. As promised in the beginning of this season, Mugen even landed with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs.

Receiving over 20 crore votes this year and securing their position in the final week by toppling all the hard tasks, the finalists made it to the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Rid with controversies ever since it started in June this year, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 saw Mugen Rao, Losliya Mariyanesan, Sandy Master and Sherin Shringar emerge as the finalists of this season.

As per Kamal’s instructions, finalists Mugen and Sandy came out of the BB house after they switched off the lights and bid farewell to Gurunadhar. From Vanitha Vijayakumar’s sizzling dance performance to Shruthi Haasan entering the BB house for the first time, the grand finale episode was full of entertaining twists.

Apart from walking the red carpet with Kamal, Mugen and Sandy even took a victory ride with the host on a gold chariot before the winner was announced.

In the last episode, the housemates were seen enjoying the cooking task with Tharshan Thiyagarajah as a chef. They later indulged in the fun activity of bursting balloons by sitting on it and Tharshan wins the task by collecting maximum chits.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was started on 23 June 2019 with 17 contestants. The house was erected in Chembarambakkam, Chennai and this year the theme of the house is Chettinad.