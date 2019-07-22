Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna successfully hosted the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Star Maa on Sunday night. The episode showed the entry of various celebrities as contestants this season. While the format of the show remained the same, a slight change in its voting format seems to have been introduced. As reported by Pinkvilla, the voting process of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has been altered this year.

Earlier, the voting used to be done through Google. However, this year, the makers have decided to utilise only phone calls and digital streaming platform HotStar for the same. A report in the entertainment portal suggests that the viewers this year can only save their favourite nominated contestants by making a phone call or by logging into HotStar.

No details about the same have been officially announced on the show yet. Meanwhile, the premiere episode of the show was expected to be quite controversial considering the organisers were accused of sexual harassment by a journalist and another female actor before the show went on air. Even though Nagarjuna kept the entertainment quotient high and didn’t let anything disturb its flow, the fans of the show were worried about its future.

Earlier yesterday, a ban on the show was being demanded by the accusers while a group of students also protested outside the host’s residence demanding his statement on the matter. Reportedly, Nagarjuna has decided to stay mum on the controversy citing that the producers and the channel should handle the matter as he is just a host and is there to perform his job.

In the premiere episode, he locked up 15 familiar faces inside the Bigg Boss house. Some of these names include Varun Sandesh, Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Hema, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna and Ashu Reddy among others.