The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 finally aired on Sunday night where superstar-host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced playback singer Rahul Sipligunj as the winner. While contestants Varun Sandesh, Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Hema, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna and Ashu Reddy among others were locked up inside the BB Telugu house since July this year, it was Rahul and Sreemukhi who made it to the grand finale night.

Winner of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, Rahul Sipligunj, is a playback and folk singer and has lent his voice to songs such as Agajaathi, Nuvvaitavra Langa, Poor Boy, Mangamma among others. He has also been featured on several films such as Eega, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Sudigadu, Lie and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Check out the pictures and videos from the grand finale night here:

While the format of the show remained the same with a slight change in the voting system. the voting process of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has been altered this year. Earlier, the voting used to be done through Google. However, this year, the makers decided to utilise only phone calls and digital streaming platform HotStar for the same. The viewers this year could only save their favourite nominated contestants by making a phone call or by logging into HotStar.