Actor Upasana Singh joined comedian Kapil Sharma on his first popular show – Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, as the circumstances changed, the comedian shifted to another channel and started a new show. Upasana didn’t join him and stayed with other actors who took the responsibility of running the comedy show for the old channel. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Singh has opened up on what went wrong and why she can’t work with Kapil any longer.

Upasana Singh, who played the popular character of bua on Comedy Nights With Kapil, refused to leave when Kapil took his team of actors to host another show. The faces that left with Kapil were Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. Singh stayed because she had signed a contract with Colors TV and she had to abide by that. In her interview with Dainik Jagran, the actor revealed that she was under a contract with the channel, therefore, when Kapil went to Sony TV, she couldn’t join him. And now, she has decided to pay more attention to films than TV shows.

Singh revealed to the daily that after her comedy show on Colors went off-air, she shifted her focus on films and realised that TV wasn’t giving her enough time to focus on films. She was quoted saying, “Kapil is a very good person. I was very happy working on Comedy Nights With Kapil. During that time, I had a contract with Colors Channel. So when the show went off the air, Kapil went to Sony TV channel to start a new show.” Singh mentioned she was struggling to spend time on films thereafter, so she strategically decided to pull herself off from the small screen.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is performing great in terms of TRP. Kapil and team is currently doing wonders on the screen every week with successful episodes. We wish to see Upasana Singh tickling our funny bone soon!