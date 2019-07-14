A female journalist has lodged a case against the organisers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for allegedly demanding sexual favours from her. A report in The News Minute reveals that the journalist approached Banjara Hills Police in Hyderabad and alleged that she was approached by four members of the show who told her that she was selected to be a part of the show. However, as the report stated further, the journalist alleged that those four members first behaved inappropriately with her and then informed her that she would have to give sexual favours to their boss to clear the final round of the show.

“She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show,” quoted K Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjara Hills.

The four members of the show who are accused of body-shaming her have been identified as Abhishek, Raghu, Shyam and Ravikanth.

The report states that a case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered against the four organisers of the reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which is going to have its third season this year, is being hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Earlier, it was hosted by Nani while the first season saw Jr NTR as the host.