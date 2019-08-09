Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has mentioned time and again that his co-star Disha Vakani will hopefully return as Dayaben soon. Now, in his latest interview, he opened up on the same a bit more. The actor said that even though he wishes for Dayaben’s entry in the story, he knows that he doesn’t have much choice if the makers rope in someone else instead of Disha. However, he says that Daya’s entry will be shown soon in the show and everyone is quite excited about it.

In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Joshi said, “Hopefully, Daya’s entry will be there (in the upcoming episodes). That’ll be exciting. ” He once again reiterated that no one else can play Dayaben better than Disha since she gave nine years of her life to the character. “I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for nine and a half years. Obviously! (no actor can replace),” he was quoted telling the website.

When asked about him working with someone else replacing Dayaben in the show, Joshi said that his fingers are crossed and he’s prepared for that change by the makers already. “Well I don’t know, they say – ‘Never say never’. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that). Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There’s no option,” he explained.

The actor has been speaking about missing Disha on the sets and hoping for her return. When asked about his personal bond with the actor who has been away from the show for almost two years, Joshi said that he doesn’t share any personal bond with her. He said that his relationship with Disha is professional. However, he texts her on special occasions like birthdays and festivals. “There was no personal bond between us. We only have professional communication. (Like) I congratulated her when she delivered the baby. Or in between, if it’s her birthday I message her. But it’ll be wrong on my part to talk to her about work,” he revealed.

