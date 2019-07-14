Actor Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than a year now. Her absence from the show is sorely missed. Now, her co-star, Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal on the show has come out to speak about Disha’s return. In his latest interview with a daily, he said that he sincerely wishes for Disha’s return on the show since the actor has worked hard on her character and it’s not good for an artiste to let her efforts go in vain.

Disha reportedly took a maternity leave last year but never returned on the sets. Producer Asit Modi recently announced that the team is looking out for a replacement, however, everyone had been hoping for Disha to comeback.

Dilip, too, agreed that the show goes on with or without the presence of any actor. However, it’s important for Disha to realise that she has spent around 10 years creating and living the character of Dayaben and she should not just let it go. He added that he understands a woman’s responsibility increases when she becomes a mother but an artiste can’t stay away from the sets for so long. He was quoted by Times of India saying, “Disha has worked on the character for 10 years, which is not a short period. I understand that when a woman becomes a mother, her priorities change, but at the end of the day, she is also an artiste. An artiste cannot stay away for long from the set, and so, I am praying that Disha will soon want to come back to the show. She has worked hard to establish the character and should not let it go waste.”

The veteran actor, who has also worked in various popular Hindi films, went on to say that when Disha left the show, everyone was ‘apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it.’ Dilip took the example of Amar Upadhyay being replaced with Ronit Roy in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to justify that actors are replaceable.

He said, “In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on.” The actor added that for any actor to work on a comedy show, the comic-timing has to be good. “Having said that, Kyunki was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character,” he said.