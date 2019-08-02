The latest format of Nach Baliye is seeing couples participate with their ex-partners to win the trophy this year and the latest episode will feature on-screen couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan aka Prerna and Anurag of Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay grooving to the tunes of love. The pictures from the sets have already gone viral and fans can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica gave a sneak-peak into her musically-romantic moment with Parth as they set the stage on fire. While Erica opted for a baby pink flowy gown, Parth donned a similar coloured jacket and paired it with black trousers and bow tie. While one picture was captioned, “Our first performance for a dance reality show Outfit – @iamkenferns #nachbaliye9 #starplus #ericafernandes #ejf #parthsamthaan #anupre (sic)” and featured the duo in the middle of a dance move, another picture showed them sharing the stage with host Maniesh Paul and yet another showed him in conversation with actor Urvashi Dholakia.

Check Erica and Parth’s moments on Nach Baliye 9 here:

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was recently in Switzerland to shoot for upcoming episodes. Actress Erica Fernandes is all excited about her work trip to Switzerland and has been sharing pictures from different locations that she has been visiting. Erica along with her co-stars are shooting for a crucial sequence of television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but she did take time out to enjoy the beautiful scenery around her.

Erica aka Prerna Sharma, who is heartbroken after having to part ways from the love of her life Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan, in the romantic drama series, was seen posing in a green saree on a boat at the Rhein Falls and gazing at it as if mesmerised by its beauty.