The Navratri festivities are going on in full swing and even television hotties Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2‘s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes and Amrita aka Ridhima Pandit were seen taking out time from their busy shooting schedules to bond over at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji’s Durga Puja pandal. However, some currently trending videos show the two divas getting possessive over a boy and fighting for his attention.

One video showed Erica and Ridhima dressed to kill in traditional attires as Ekta flaunted the pandal’s decorations. In another video, the stellar director is seen praying in defence of the boy as Erica and Ridhima fought for him.

Check out Ekta Kapor’s viral videos here:

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is on the top of the TRP charts. Fans are loving the characters of the series as this version has new twists and turns every day which attracts the attention of all the viewers. A big twist is coming to the front in the story of the serial. The makers have been keen on roping in a hot diva to fill in the space of Komolika and going by the recent promos, Aamna Sharif is all set to replace Hina Khan as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anurag’s mother Mohini Basu blames Prerna for her marriage with Mr Bajaj. Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is falling in love with Prerna. Anurag is still hung up on Prerna and keeps trying to get her back. Prerna has accepted her marriage with Mr Bajaj and is living with him.

Anurag starts believing in Prerna’s love and feels like she almost returned back to him and Prerna goes to meet Bajaj in jail and forgives him, which comes as a big shocker for Anurag once again. Prerna indirectly accepts Bajaj’s love this leading to a major setback for Anurag.