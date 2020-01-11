Actor Arti Singh has emerged as one of the popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In this weekend ka vaar episode, Arti opened up on something which was personal, emotional, strong and at the same time courageous. The actor revealed how a servant had attempted to rape her when she was alone in her house in Lucknow.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal met the contestants to promote Chhapaak that features Deepika Padukone as Malti, a character based on Laxmi. While talking about her struggle with society, Laxmi encouraged the contestants to come out with their stories of personal trauma and how they came over them. When Arti was asked to stand up, she showed immense strength in talking about facing sexual harassment in childhood.

Arti said there was no one at her place when a house-help attempted to rape her in the broad daylight. The actor added that she shouted and banged the door but no one came out because it was a time when people are usually resting in the houses and the doors-windows already locked. She revealed that the man pulled her, tore her clothes but she kept trying to move out and landed up jumping from the second floor in an attempt to rescue herself.

Arti’s story of facing horror brought both shock and emotions on the faces of fellow inmates. The actor went on to say that she started having panic attacks after that incident and she slipped into depression later. Arti said it took her years to overcome the trauma despite the support of the family and she has garnered the courage to speak out now because she wants other girls to acknowledge the strengths they have.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!