Actor Hina Khan has come a long way from playing the role of a coy bahu Akshara Singhania on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently represented her debut short film at Cannes International Film Festival 2019 and received wide support from both the fans and the industry. However, it was distasteful to see the editor of a popular film magazine allegedly trolling the actor for walking the red carpet at Cannes 2019. Now, in her latest interview with a portal, Hina expressed her disappointment on the same. She said that she didn’t see this coming and it was heartbreaking.

Hina earlier took a jibe on the editor’s ‘Chandivali to Cannes’ statement with her tweet and mentioned that she was proud of where she came from and where was she going. Now, while talking on The Cannes Connection Interview, Hina said that she felt trolling was unnecessary. She said some amount of hard work must have gone behind reaching where she has and one just should not disrespect that. She was quoted saying, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. You really work hard to reach where you want to reach. You got to do something in life to be here.”

Earlier, when the editor’s statement went viral on social media, Hina found support in her colleagues from the television industry. Even people from the movie business spoke for her with Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel openly telling Hina that they were proud of her.

Later, the editor apologised and wrote in his Instagram stories that his statement was taken out-of-context as he wanted to highlight the heavy presence of Bollywood at Cannes this year and not ‘bilittle’ someone’s efforts.