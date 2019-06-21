Actor Hina Khan might just be back on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. As shown in the latest promo of the show, the actor’s character, Komolika, will be seen helping Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj in racking up Anurag Basu‘s business. However, it is not clear if Hina will make a permanent entry in the show or will be seen just for a few episodes to trigger havoc in Anurag and Prerna’s life.

The new promo of the show revealed that Komolika will hand over some important official documents of Anurag’s company to Mr Bajaj, thereby, helping him to professionally destroy the Basus. Mr. Bajaj will be seen asking Komolika about the reason she’s eager to go against her own husband. And Komolika will flash her devil smile as the answer to his question. Now what happens next is a no mystery. As it happened in the original storyline, Mr Bajaj will be on his verge to decimate Anurag Basu professionally and will ask Prerna to get married to him to save the love of her life. Prerna will agree to get married to Mr Bajaj and the man will stop creating business troubles for the Basus.

Meanwhile, Mr Rishabh Bajaj hasn’t yet met Prerna. However, he has started taking over Anurag’s business slowly. Anurag is currently shown trying to figure out why Mr Bajaj is after his life while the latter is keeping his swag on.

The entry of Karan Singh Grover in the show has helped to increase viewership. The actor was also a part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he played the character of Sneha’s husband. Now, before he entered the show, KSG talked about the responsibility of stepping into the shoes of actor Ronit Roy as Rishabh Bajaj. He talked to the media and said that no one can match the brilliance of Ronit Roy in playing the popular character, however, he said will try to keep the entertainment quotient high with his performance.