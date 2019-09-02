Comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child soon. Now, in his latest chat with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up on how everyone is excited to welcome the new member in the family. Kapil revealed that the preparations are going on in a full swing in the family and they can’t wait to have the baby. The comedian, who’s loved for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, added that he and Ginni are trying to buy gender-neutral things for the baby and everything seems happy around.

The actor talked to Pinkvilla in an interview and revealed he doesn’t know what to expect and how to absorb the happiness of being a father soon but he is trying his best to keep things exciting. He was quoted saying, “Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member of the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don’t know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc.”

Kapil got married to his close friend Ginni Chatrath in a Sikh wedding ceremony in December last year. The actor hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai and who’s who of the film industry attended the event. The comedian always maintained that his wife makes his life beautiful and gives meaning to it. This time too, he elaborated on the same and said Ginni has brought the family together and now there’s a deeper bonding between him and his mother due to her. He said there’s a reason to go back home now. “When you are famous and are unmarried, you feel lonely when you go back home, but now that I am married, I have so much to look forward to. My mother also now spends a lot of time with us and hence we support each other. I have a connection with my mother, when I am in my low phase, she feels low as well and visa versa,” Kapil explained.