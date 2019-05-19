Her maternity photoshoot kept fans glued to her social media handle and now Ishqbaaaz fame Navina Bole has once again managed to tease the curiosity of her fans as she and husband Karran Jeet welcomed a baby girl into their lives a couple of days ago. Taking to her Instagram handle, Navina dropped the news and while the fans waited on edge to know her name, Navina has reportedly pulled a stop to their speculations.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the lovebirds have named their “bundle of joy” Kimaayra which means ‘golden moon’ and fans can’t stop marvelling at the beautiful name. A few days back, Navina shared a picture of a white chair to which a pink floating balloon was tied which carried the news, “It’s a GIRL!!” (sic). The caption read, “#bundleofjoy @jkarran” (sic).

View this post on Instagram #bundleofjoy ❤️ @jkarran A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on May 14, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

Check some of her maternity pictures here:

Talking about her equation with the newborn, Navina had earlier told a news organisation, “It is fabulous. I keep on talking to the little one as I’ve read somewhere that the child can listen to you in the third trimester. I am trying to see good things, read good books and eat healthily. I try to be happy most of the time and not be stressed. It feels great that a life is growing inside me; it’s like waking up to a miracle every single morning.”

Her wish, however, was always tilted towards having a baby girl and she explained in an interview, “Karran and I wanted a healthy baby and preferably a girl because, in our family, the majority are boys. I have a brother, and Karan, too, has brothers. There is no girl in the family.”

On the professional front, Navina played the role of Tia in the famous television serial Ishqbaaaz. She is currently on a sabbatical to spend quality time with her daughter.