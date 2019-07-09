Popular host-actor Jay Bhanushali is all set to be blessed with his first child with actress-wife Mahhi Vij, after having adopted two of his caretaker’s children. While the lovebirds keep smearing the Internet with their uncontained excitement on becoming parents again, Jay has this time taken his joyride on another tangent as he revealed to be taking up lullaby classes for his little one.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Jay revealed, “I want to help Mahi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months, I am learning lullabies and practicing it daily.” Bowled over with the fascinating feeling of being a parent again especially when this is their first kid together, Jay credits his reality show judges for honing his skills. Jay hosts the children’s singing reality show, Superstar Singer which landed him with the opportunity to learn from “the best in the business.” He said, “It would be great if I am able to take responsibility of calming our baby in the middle of the night. I spoke to all the captains – Salman Ali, Sachin Valmiki, Nitin Kumar and Jyotica Tangri and they came up with this idea to learn lullabies. Not confident of pulling it off, I told them it’s not possible for me to do. But they are giving me all the confidence. I told them not to force me but they are all too excited to teach me. So, I am finally taking lullaby classes now.”

Talking about having a child, Mahhi had earlier said, “Of course, Jay and I would like to have a baby, but not now. There is a time for everything and when the time is right, I will have a baby and be open about it. People won’t have to guess and spread rumours, which they have been doing for the past two years. I am looking at good work and women-centric shows”.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had earlier adopted their caretaker’s kids. The couple had vowed to take care of their entire education and give them a better life.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen in the popular television series Balika Vadhu while her husband Jay Bhanushali, who has hosted several reality shows, was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids.