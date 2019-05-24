The fans of Kapil Sharma are in for great news. The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child soon. As per a report in a news daily, the couple got to know about Ginni’s pregnancy a few days back and everyone is now on their toes to pamper the mother-to-be. Ginni is due in December and that’s also when they complete one year to their marriage.

A source close to the couple told Mumbai Mirror that Kapil is trying his best to spend as much time as he can with his wife. He is also trying to adjust his shoot schedule and everyone from his team including actors have been quite cooperative. Ginni is accompanying Kapil on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show so that she gets to be with her husband more. At home, their mother is taking care of the new mom.

The source also added that Ginni’s family has flown from Jalandhar to spend some time with her. The daily quoted the source saying, “They got the good news just a few days ago, Ginni’s due date is in December. Kapil has been busy with the shoot of his eponymous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but he has now scheduled his shoot in a way that he gets to spend more with her.”

Meanwhile, Kapil has also been offered a new film. Speculations are rife that arguably India’s favourite funnyman has been approached for the Hindi remake of Malayalam romantic-comedy titled Two Countries. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, Kapil is believed to have liked the project. He was earlier seen in films like Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun and Firangi.

Kapil has also made a terrific comeback on television with his Sony TV show. The comedy-chat show is getting soaring TRPs and has managed to tickle the audience’s funny bone.