The waiting period for fans is finally over as comedian Kapil Sharma dropped the news of him and wife, Ginni Chatrath, being blessed with a baby girl. Taking to his Twitter handle, the excited father penned a happy note which was immediately flooded with love and blessings from tennis ace Saina Nehwal, singer Guru Randhawa, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other celebrities.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Kapil shared, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di (sic).” Quick to react, while Saina wished, “Congratulations (sic)” and punctuated it with baby emojis, Guru wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now (sic)” and Pema gushed, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl (sic).”

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Check out celebrities’ wishes on Twitter for Kapil here:

Congratulations 👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 10, 2019

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl 💐 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 10, 2019

Congratulationssssssss!!!! 😀😀 god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

Heartiest congratulations @KapilSharmaK9. Lots of love and blessings to your daughter. 😊 — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) December 10, 2019

Bhaiya! Congratulations! 🤗♥️ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 10, 2019

Many Many Congratulations 💐💐on the arrival of Laxmi in your family. Stay happy & blessed. — Amrita Dhawan (@AmritaDhawan1) December 10, 2019

Aaaawww! Congratulations!!! Biggest blessing ever 👧🏻💕 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) December 9, 2019

Congratulations Bro 🍻 — Raj Ballav Koirala (@RajBallav) December 9, 2019

In an interview earlier with Pinkvilla, Kapil had opened up on how everyone is excited to welcome the new member in the family. Kapil revealed that the preparations are going on in a full swing in the family and they can’t wait to have the baby. The comedian, who’s loved for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, added that he and Ginni are trying to buy gender-neutral things for the baby and everything seems happy around.

Kapil got married to his close friend Ginni Chatrath in a Sikh wedding ceremony in December last year. The actor hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai and who’s who of the film industry attended the event. The comedian always maintained that his wife makes his life beautiful and gives meaning to it. This time too, he elaborated on the same and said Ginni has brought the family together and now there’s a deeper bonding between him and his mother due to her. He said there’s a reason to go back home now.