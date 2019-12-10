The waiting period for fans is finally over as comedian Kapil Sharma dropped the news of him and wife, Ginni Chatrath, being blessed with a baby girl. Taking to his Twitter handle, the excited father penned a happy note which was immediately flooded with love and blessings from tennis ace Saina Nehwal, singer Guru Randhawa, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other celebrities.
Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Kapil shared, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di (sic).” Quick to react, while Saina wished, “Congratulations (sic)” and punctuated it with baby emojis, Guru wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now (sic)” and Pema gushed, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl (sic).”
Check out celebrities’ wishes on Twitter for Kapil here:
In an interview earlier with Pinkvilla, Kapil had opened up on how everyone is excited to welcome the new member in the family. Kapil revealed that the preparations are going on in a full swing in the family and they can’t wait to have the baby. The comedian, who’s loved for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, added that he and Ginni are trying to buy gender-neutral things for the baby and everything seems happy around.
Kapil got married to his close friend Ginni Chatrath in a Sikh wedding ceremony in December last year. The actor hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai and who’s who of the film industry attended the event. The comedian always maintained that his wife makes his life beautiful and gives meaning to it. This time too, he elaborated on the same and said Ginni has brought the family together and now there’s a deeper bonding between him and his mother due to her. He said there’s a reason to go back home now.