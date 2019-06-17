Actor Karan Singh Grover is soon going to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen. The actor has already shot for a few episodes and now, he is out in the media to talk about the opportunity and more. In his latest interview with a news daily, KSG spoke highly of actor Ronit Roy, who played Mr Bajaj in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Karan told DNA that he would never be able to match up to the level of Ronit’s performance as Mr Bajaj. The actor added that he feels fortunate he received the opportunity to fill the shoes of the actors who is brilliant on-screen. Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, called this a ‘big part’ and said he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug.

Ronit also took to social media to thank Karan for his kind words. He wrote, “Those are such sweet words @Iamksgofficial . Thanks so much. Now go out there and kill it. I know you will ❤️” (sic)

Karan, too, replied and wrote, “🔱 It’s the truth Ronit. Thank you. Yes, I’ll do what I must. 😁❤️” (sic)

The actor was quoted saying, “I don’t think anyone can step into his shoes. He has played that role with such class and magnificence that I don’t think me or any other actor can reach up to his level.” He went on to say that all the actors in the new version of the show are putting efforts to make it a success despite knowing that they will never be able to match the performance of the original cast. Karan said, “We have our own little shoes that we bring to the table. And I am just happy that I am doing the same role that he portrayed. I feel really good and happy that he said he’s glad about me reprising his part.”

Karan mentioned that he has immense love for Ronit and he will ensure he’s doing justice to the role of Mr Bajaj. “No, I haven’t. But I am sure we will meet soon and I am going to give him a big tight hug. I am just happy to be a part of something that is big,” Karan said.