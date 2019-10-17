The TRPs are in for as big a shock as are Karan Singh Grover‘s fans after Mr Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 announced his exit from the show. Claiming to watch the show only because of his character portrayal and calling the Anurag-Prerna bond “stale”, the fans poured out their shock in the comments section as they begged Karan to come back.

Reportedly, Karan was not happy with his character in the show and had discussed the same with producer Ekta Kapoor after which he decided to quit. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a picture from his recently held farewell on the sets and captioned it, “Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay (sic).”

Karan marked his return on the small screen after a hiatus of five years. Leaving small screen all stirred up and waiting on the edge to see him perform the epic role Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan had left fans glued to television screens with his performance. Essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered to be one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen, Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, had called this a ‘big part’ and had said in an interview earlier that he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug. Ronit had essayed the character in the previous version of the show.

On the professional front, Karan will next be seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite actor-wife Bipasha Basu. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. Also featuring Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in pivotal roles, the film has been written by Vikram Bhatt.