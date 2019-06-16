Actor Karan Singh Grover is playing the character of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actor is stepping into the shoes of Ronit Roy to play one of the most famous characters of Hindi television. He has already started shooting for it and in one of his recent interviews, he had something to say about the original cast of the show. KSG, whose first look as Mr Bajaj was revealed by Ekta Kapoor a few days back, said that he thinks there’s no match to the original Prerna – played by Shweta Tiwari.

Karan said that he started following the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay only recently. Talking to Indian Express, KSG said he found both Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan lovable as the new Prerna and Anurag, respectively, however, he is aware that the original cast was unmatchable. Karan told the daily, “I did follow it in the beginning, it’s Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes. I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant.”

The actor, who has worked in films like Alone and Hate Story 3, added that all the news actors are doing a good job and he’s very excited for his audience to see him on-screen. KSG said, “They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari’s work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome.”

Earlier, while announcing his entry on the show, producer Ekta Kapoor posted a picture of Karan on Instagram and described his character in the caption. She wrote: “Hello Rishab !!! U are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine …. An acquired taste like single malt ….u carry ur calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu’s boyish yet deep intensity n bajaj‘s age old charm !!!”