Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally working on television. She will be seen as one of the celebrity judges on the reality show Dance India Dance. She might have agreed to work on TV that demands a lot of time but Kareena is clear she has to prioritise her family first. In her latest interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor talked about maintaining the work-life balance and what she told to the makers of the show before coming on board.

Kareena revealed that she had been offered to do TV shows in the past but she was always clear that she won’t be able to commit 12-14 hours a day to them which is an artiste’s usual timings on television. Pinkvilla reported that Kareena agreed to be on the show for 8-9 hours and the makers approved of it. She herself revealed the same to the portal and said, “I have been offered many shows in the past but I have refused them because television has long working hours like (12-14 hours). I don’t work beyond 8-9 hours because I am a working mother and I like to be at home before Taimur Ali Khan eats his dinner. That’s the time I want to be around him and my family.” The actor had earlier mentioned that her priorities in life are different from other actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who have even committed to work in the West.

Kareena went on to add that the makers have been quite cooperative in understanding her conditions. She said that timing was the only ‘hurdle’ she faced before she gave her nod to be a part of DID. However, as she mentioned, she is successfully balancing the day. Kareena said, “So the first day they left me early and yesterday they left me late. They have been very kind and are balancing it out. These were my few conditions and we are on the same page.”

For the launch of the show, Kareena got dressed in a navy blue coloured cut-out suit. She also talked about taking tips from her good friend Karan Johar who has appeared as a judge on many reality TV shows in the past. Kareena said that KJo should start participating in dance shows instead of judging them since he himself is a very good dancer.