Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to make her TV debut with Dance India Dance. She is one of the judges on the show and she wants to ‘hold the hands of the contestants and grow with them.’ That’s what Kareena said at the launch of the dance reality show. She also talked about her good friend Karan Johar who has judged many TV shows in the past. Kareena revealed that she hasn’t taken any tips from KJo but she thinks that he should actually participate in a dance show as he is a terrific dancer.

The actor was quoted saying, “I think Karan should be one of the contestants only. Wo khud hi itna accha dance karte hain. Unke Har show pe unka ek performance rehta hain.” Kareena added that she is hopeful about doing a TV show with Karan in the future some day.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kareena further said that she decided to be a part of DID because she considers it as the biggest Indian dance show. The actor mentioned that it’s the only TV show she’s doing currently as her work schedule only includes films and family as of now. “This is the only TV show I am doing right now. I haven’t given my nod to any other show,” she said. The actor, who will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, went on to say that DID is the platform that has ‘great visibility and talent.’

Kareena also talked about the song that she always loved to dance on. The actor, who also has Good News in the pipeline next, revealed she has been fortunate to have some stunning songs in her resume, however, she loved to perform on Ye Ishq Haye from Jab We Met. The actor called her experience of shooting for the song ‘beautiful’ and revealed that it was shot in 2-degree in Spiti Valley. She was quoted saying, “All the songs that I have done have been different from each other – be it Fevicol or Chammak Challo. Asoka had such beautiful songs whether it is San Sanana or Raat Ka Nasha. I have been very lucky to have done these songs. I think it had to be Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met because it was the first time I shot in Spiti Valley and it was so beautiful. It was -2 degree there but I am yet to see such a free-spirited song.”