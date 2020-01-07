If that admirable height was not enough to add charms, Karishma Tanna recently flaunted cute bangs as a part of her school girl avatar while gearing up for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Setting fans’ hearts aflutter, the diva was even seen pulling off her own stunts while posing for the camera.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a white shirt with umbrella sleeves, teamed with a red chequered skirt, a maroon tie with three white stripes and a pair of black boots. Leaving her beautiful soft curls open, Karishma posed candids for the camera and fans were left drooling over the now-viral pictures. The caption read, “Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee .#khatrokekhiladi #promo #comingsoon #potd #love #fun (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ . #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:55pm PST

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up in Bulgaria last year post which, Karishma Tanna has been treating fans to a digital respite in the form of her hot pictures on and off the sets. Once earlier, Karishma was seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes arousing fans’ curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit Shetty, host of the upcoming reality show.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.