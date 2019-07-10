Throwing a surprise party on your friend’s birthday never goes out of style, especially when they are deep into their work to squeeze time out for celebrations but Naagin stars Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Heli Daruwala did exactly that for co-star Pearl V Puri as they turned up at the birthday boy’s house to bring in his big day. Taking to his Instagram handle later, Pearl shared glimpses from the fun night as he thanked the party-head Karishma and fans.

The shared videos also show his singer-friend Darshan Raval crooning romantic numbers as Anita grooved with hubby Rohit Reddy. Later, the partyholics were seen shaking a leg with the birthday boy himself as the bash continued till the wee hours of the night. Pearl shared the pictures in a post that was captioned, “One of the best surprise birthday parties I’ve ever got from one of my closest friend @karishmaktanna thankyou so much for so much effort and to all my friends for making it even more special for me I was truly overwhelmed and still smiling while writing this . I love you all n thankyou sooomuch to all my fans for all the wishes n blessings love love love” (sic).

Check out Pearl V Puri’s birthday posts here:

Naagin was first premiered in 2015 on Colours TV channel and has had 3 seasons since then. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the show has maintained highest TRPs on Indian television and won numerous awards. Even in the weekly TRP reports, Naagin 3 maintained the highest position.