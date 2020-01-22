Not getting over her Maldives vacay anytime soon, television hottie Karishma Tanna yet again flooded the Internet with a fresh slot of smouldering hot throwback pictures and fans can’t keep calm. Brushing our mid-week blues aside, the diva shared pictures from the Mediterranean Sea and our day is made.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared the pictures featuring her sitting on white trolley bags, dressed in white spaghetti top, a pair of navy blue joggers and a pair of spotless white running shoes. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Karishma posed with the breese teasing her hair in the backdrop of the blue sea water and crystal blue sky. The pictures were captioned, “To travel is to Live How I love travelling . #throwback #love #travel #ktians #instagram #travelgirl (sic).”

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Karishma started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of a chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show. She was last seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat.

Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She will be next seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up in Bulgaria last year post which, Karishma Tanna has been treating fans to a digital respite in the form of her hot pictures on and off the sets.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.