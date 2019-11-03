They say there is a shade of red for every woman and Indian television diva Karishma Tanna just proved the saying to be true as she slew in the latest photoshoot donning a satin red gown. Setting the Internet on fire were the sultry pictures of the Qayamat Ki Raat star as posed sensuously for the camera.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma treated fans to the ethereal look on Saturday night as she flooded the Internet with her candids. Seen donning a cut-sleeves red satin gown, Karishma let down her soft curly tresses and captioned the pictures, “I got my RED dress on tonight #love #red #instagram #ktians Shot by @tejaswighagada Outfit by @zwaan.official Styled by @stylebykayal Make up n hair by @kanika_arrora Location @thexiifloor (sic)” and “#photoshoot #love (sic).” Quick to comment, model and magazine founder, Mohit Kathuria wrote, “Zillion likes on this picture (sic)” and we couldn’t agree more.

View this post on Instagram 🎀 #photoshoot #love A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

Enjoying a fanbase of over 3 million followers on Instagram, Karishma surely knows how to keep fans hooked. Television actor Karishma Tanna often remains in the spotlight due to her hot pictures. She is one of the sexiest actors and is very active on social media. She keeps posting stylish pictures on her account to entertain her huge fan following on Instagram.

The shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has wrapped up in Bulgaria and sharing a hot throwback picture a couple of days back, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a digital respite with the show’s host Rohit Shetty. Seen posing in a pair of unmatched shoes, Karishma aroused fans curiosity which was answered in the comments section by co-contestant Kunwar Amar. He accused Karishma of stealing his pair of shoes as she struck sultry poses with Rohit.

The popular Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is coming up with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show and will begin the shooting schedule soon. The contestants recently flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.