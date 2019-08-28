Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and reality show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, recently shot an episode for the ocassion which was graced by popular TV celebrities including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2‘s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes. Sharing a picture with Madhuri is a dream come true for all fans ever and capturing the moment, Erica let fans glimpse her joy in the expressive caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica posted the picture where she can be seen donning an elegant beige suit with heavy blue and gold embroidery while Madhuri slew in a purple Banarasi saree. The picture was captioned, “A moment to cherish my dhak dhak moment Had the pleasure to dance with and share the stage with someone who we all admire and love @madhuridixitnene on Dance Diwaane #colors Thankyou ma’am for being so warm and welcoming. P. S I froze of a bit when u stood next to me. (sic)”

The lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica and Parth Samthaan, are vacaying in the Maldives currently. While the two have denied dating rumours earlier, their Instagram posts are filled with special posts for each other and spin a different story altogether. In an interview earlier, Erica had said, “People believe what they want to believe. We are good friends but we are not dating. I can’t stop them nor can I explain things to everyone. From day one, we got along well. And link-ups are a common occurrence in shows with romantic storylines. It doesn’t bother me as I know the truth and I can’t stop them.”

As for Madhuri, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.