Actor Karan Singh Grover has returned to the small screen to play the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor‘s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Ronit Roy to play the popular character. Now in his latest interview, he talked about playing Mr Bajaj and how returning to TV helped him know his audience back. KSG also talked about how he utilised the phase when his films didn’t work despite hardwork and all the efforts.

Karan reiterated that no one can play Mr Bajaj better than Ronit Roy. He added that even though he was always aware that comparisons are going to be drawn between him and Ronit’s performance, he has tried to make this character his own. KSG said that he has added new layers to the character to make the audience realise that Mr Bajaj might have his own way of leading life but he’s not ‘heartless.’ The actor was quoted by Mid-Day saying, “No one in the industry can play Mr Bajaj the way Ronit Roy did, and I won’t even dare to copy that. It wouldn’t be wise to do so. I have tried to add layers to my character. Mr Bajaj is always living on the edge, but we know that he is not heartless.”

Before returning to TV, Karan has been having a tough time in the movie business. His films couldn’t do wonders at the Box Office and the actor says that he understands the sensitivity of such time well. Karan told the daily that he chose to utilise that phase into self-betterment. The actor said that he discovered himself better and realised he ‘had multiple choices.’ He was quoted saying, “There are two sides to this. After doing so much hard work, when something doesn’t see the light of day, it is disappointing. You begin to question things. On the other hand, this is the time you explore yourself. That is how I forayed into music. I learnt I had multiple choices. It (free time) helped me see the other aspects of my life.”

Karan’s entry into the plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has added more popularity to the show. The audience seems more engaged and the actor has already started getting good reviews for his performance as Mr Bajaj.