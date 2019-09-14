Sanoj Rai from Bihar’s Jehanabad district became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. An aspiring IAS officer, Sanoj reached the 15th question on KBC 11 that gave him Rs 1 crore. Now while interacting with the media, the young man dedicated his win to his father, who works as a farmer. Sanoj said his father sacrificed his studies to take care of his family and worked day and night to educate them. Mid-Day quoted the man saying, “It’s a landmark moment in my life. I intend to move further to achieve many more milestones. At present, my joy is short-lived as I am focusing o my UPSC exams, which is scheduled to start next week.”

Later, in an interview with news agency IANS, Sanoj made a heartwarming statement. He said he is no one to ‘give’ money to his father because everything he has already belongs to his father. “My father is a farmer. It is not about giving money to him. It is his money. He couldn’t finish his studies due to our family’s condition. We concentrated on our studies so that we don’t have to face that situation,” he said.

He revealed that the first person he called up after winning the amount was his mother. He said he called her up and told her that all her struggles and prayers had finally paid off. Sanoj also praised Big B and mentioned that his presence on the show is real motivation. The season’s first crorepati said, “I had only seen him on the big screen. When I met him, he spoke to me as if he has known me for a long time.”

The 25-year-old, who has earlier worked at Tata Consultancy Services in Delhi, further mentioned that he wants to take up a profession in which he can interact with people and help them solve their problems.

Meanwhile, the question that made Sanoj a crorepati was: “The father of which Chief Justice of India was once chief minister of an Indian state?”