Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati begins with actor-host Amitabh Bachchan wishing audiences on the occasion on Ganesh Utsav. He moves on to introduce the ten contestants individually who will be competing for the Fastest Finger First round.

Amitabh asks the contestants to arrange the given personalities in the order in which they were honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Aseem Chaudhari, a bank sales manager from Indore wins the round. He is accompanied to the show by his wife, mother and father-in-law. Explaining the rules of the game, Amitabh introduces the expert for the day, Anjana. Beginning with the game, Amitabh puts up the first question.

Here are the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan to him:

Complete the lyrics of this song from ‘Bharat’ – ‘Doob jaun teri aankhon ke ocean mein … mein’

Ans. B) Slow Motion

What do you call a lady with eyes as lovely as a deer’s?

Ans. A) Mrignaini

Which movie’s theme tune is this? (audio plays in the background)

Ans. C) Mohabbatein

Which of these organs is primarily affected by stroke?

Ans. D) Brain

Who among the following was not a Prophet of Islam?

Aseem flips the question. Before flipping, he guesses Prophet Moses which turns out to be wrong. Amitabh reveals Jibril to be the right answer.

Novak Djokovic is the top-ranked player in what sport?

Ans. C) Tennis

After Aseem clears the first quarter, Amitabh requests the video clip of his contestant to play for the audience. It reveals about Aseem’s inter-religious marriage, him taking a transfer due to his parents ill-health. He reveals his purpose of participating in KBC so as to buy a flat that could accommodate his whole family as currently, they are living separately. To lighten the mood, Amitabh gets inquisitive about their proposal scene before moving onto the next question.

Identify this entrepreneur, founder of India’s largest private multi-port operation

Ans. A) Gautam Adani

Vaidehi, Janaki and Maithili are other names for which epic character?

Ans. C) Sita

Which batsman holds the Indian record for facing the most no. of balls in a test match innings after breaking Rahul Dravid’s record?

Ans. A) Cheteshwar Pujara

Which of these states in India has the highest no. of tigers in 2018?

Ans. B) Madhya Pradesh

The politician in this video clip is a member of which party?

Ans. D) Lok Janshakti Party

With this, Amitabh signs a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 for Aseem and does away with the ticking clock. He then takes a dig at Aseem for not remembering his marriage anniversary date.

The Ghaghara, Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi and Mahananda rivers originate from which mountain range?

Confused, Aseem opts for a 50:50 option.

Ans. A) Himalayas

Which country renamed its capital in 2019 to honour its first president Nursultan Nazarbayev?

Aseem uses his last lifeline and takes expert advice.

Ans. B) Kazakhstan

In 1971 Ray Tomilson became the first person ever to do what?

Aseem decides to quit the game yet before leaving, answers Ans. A) Send an email which turns out to be correct.

Amitabh conducts another Fastest Finger First which asks that starting with the easternmost, arrange the given coastal states in the clockwise direction. Sania, a senior auditor from Kolkata wins the round. She is accompanied to the show by her father. As per the tradition of the game, Amitabh reiterates the rules before asking his first question to Sania.

Which of these words refers to the base of makeup?

Ans. A) Foundation

What is normally found in a finger bowl at a restaurant?

Ans. D) A piece of lemon

The buzzer goes off for the show to end which means that further questions will be put up on Tuesday’s episode. Meanwhile, Sania has won Rs 2,000.