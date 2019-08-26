In tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Charna Gupta plays the game. Interestingly, she is the first contestant to reach the big Rs 1 crore question. As revealed in the promos of the show, the woman, who works in the government’s ‘child labour’ department, makes her way to the top section of the question-ladder. Host Amitabh Bachchan congratulates her for all her efforts and interacts with her husband and mother. They also discuss her job profile.

As revealed by Sony TV, Charna Gupta works as a Labour Inspector in State Government Madhya Pradesh. Educating labourers about various laws and their right to the minimum wage are a few among other duties that Charna performs as part of her job. Watch the video to know more:

Here’s the list of the interesting and difficult questions that Amitabh Bachchan asks Charna Gupta in tonight’s episode of KBC 11:

Which metal gets strongly attracted to a magnet?

Answer: Iron

Which fruit is grown in water?

Answer: Water-chest nut

Which former President of India was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2019?

Answer: Pranab Mukherjee

Which Hindi film is about a real-life dacoit?

Answer: Pan Singh Tomar (2012)

Which of these historical figures was born first?

Alexander The Great (July 20, 356 BC), Samudragupta (335 AD), Mahmud of Ghazni (November 2, 971), Changez Khan (Aug 18, 1227)

Answer: Alexander The Great (July 20, 356 BC)

Besides the famous title ‘Mahishasurmardini’, which other name describes Goddess Durga as a demon killer?

Answer: Chamunda

Flipped Question: Which of these was not the son of king Shantanu according to the Mahabharata?

Bhishma, Chitrangad, Vichitravir, Vidur

Answer: Vidur

What name is given to the lander of ISRO mission Chandrayaan-2?

Answer: Vikram

In March 2019, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose became the first to hold what position in India?

Answer: Lokpal

Which author of Chhayavaad school of Hindi literature began writing poetry at a young age under the pen name ‘Kaladhar?’

Answer: Jaishankar Prasad

Under whose governor-generalship were the Universities of Bombay, Kolkata and Madras set up?

Answer: Lord Canning

In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongbi was fought near which present day Indian state capital?

Answer: Imphal

