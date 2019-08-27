Nitin Kumar Patva is the latest contestant to take over the hot seat in tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In the last night’s episode of KBC 11, Charna Gupta became the first contestant of the season to reach Rs 1 crore question. She, however, decided to not answer the question and left by winning Rs 50,00,000. Now, after the new Fastest Finger First round, Nitin has got the opportunity to play the game of knowledge and it will be interesting to see how far does he reach in the game tonight.

Nitin works as a shopkeeper and helps his mother run the house. He is a young man who recently completed his education and is now preparing to crack the UPSC exam and his mother has accompanied him on the show.

So before we find out how much Nitin wins tonight, here the list of the interesting and difficult questions asked by Big B in the latest episode. Check out:

What symbol is used to denote ‘like’ on Instagram?

Answer: Heart

Which festival belongs to Salman Khan’s films at Box Office?

Answer: Eid

With respect to All India Services, which of these words does not feature in the full form of IPS?

Indian, Security, Police, Service

Answer: Security

Which symbol is used to mark good as environment-friendly?

Answer: Eco mark