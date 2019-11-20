Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing rollover contestant Prerna. Prerna is an entrepreneur from Rajasthan whom Amitabh introduces with the expert for the night. Prerna is accompanied to the show by her husband, sister-in-law and her husband.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Prerna:

The sweet dish shown in this picture is associated with which festival? (Image flashes in the backdrop)

Ans B) Teej

Complete the doha “_ nij man ki vyatha, man mein rakho goy, suni ithlaihein log sab, baati na lauhe koy”

Ans C) Rahiman

Which craft is most associated with Kashmir?

Ans D) Paper machiere

Identify the song from its prelude (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Sapne mein milti hai

The viewers are taken through Prerna’s humbling video. Married 12 years ago, Prerna has a small boutique in Jhunjhun, Rajasthan. She is aided in her shop by two workers who have financial and family issues. Prerna plans to invest the amount won at KBC 11 in the betterment of the two aides lives and in growing her business. All this while in her strat-up journey, her husband has been her staunch support.

Which champion athletes is not correctly matched with their sport?

Confused, Prerna opts for the 50-50 helpline

Ans C) Michael Phelps – Golf

Which is a Central Government saving scheme for the education and marriage of girls?

Ans A) Sukanya Samridhi Yojna

According to the Mahabharata, which son of Dhritarashtra was not Gandhari’s son?

Ans C) Yuyutsu

Helium, which was discovered in 1868, was named after which natural entity?

Confused, Prerna chooses to flip the question but before leaving, answers A) Rain which is wrong. The correct answer is D) Sun, after the Greek God Helius.

According to the Ramayana, who asked Rama to give proof of his skill at archery before agreeing to help him?

Using up her last lifeline, Prerna chooses to take the expert’s help.

Ans C) Sugriva

With that, Prerna lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000, having answered all the questions correctly. Well done Prerna. Way to go!

Who made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled “Aishwarya”?

Prerna answers D) Sonam Kapoor which is wrong. The correct answer was B) Deepika Padukone. With that Amitabh digitally transfers the amount won into Prerna’s account before clicking a selfie with her.

Moving on, Amitabh conducts a round of Fastest Finger First by asking the contestants to arrange Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s films in chronological order of their release. Ankita Kaul Ahlawat answers the quickest and graces the hotseat. A technology analyst, Ankita is a Kashmiri pandit from Panchkula, Haryana. Amitabh takes the viewers through her mushy video where she tells about her love marriage and adventure-loving husband who is a sky-diver, mountaineer and marathon runner. She hopes to invest the money won at KBC 11 in helping her husband scale Mount Everest.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Ankita:

Complete this saying, “Jab miyan biwi raazi toh kya karega _?”

Ans C) Kazi

Goshtaba is primarily made of what?

Ans B) Mutton

The hooter for the show to end sounds which means Ankita will continue playing in Thursday’s episode.

