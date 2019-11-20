Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing rollover contestant Prerna. Prerna is an entrepreneur from Rajasthan whom Amitabh introduces with the expert for the night. Prerna is accompanied to the show by her husband, sister-in-law and her husband.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Prerna:

The sweet dish shown in this picture is associated with which festival? (Image flashes in the backdrop)

Ans B) Teej

Complete the doha “_ nij man ki vyatha, man mein rakho goy, suni ithlaihein log sab, baati na lauhe koy”

Ans C) Rahiman

Which craft is most associated with Kashmir?

Ans D) Paper machiere

Identify the song from its prelude (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Sapne mein milti hai

The viewers are taken through Prerna’s humbling video. Married 12 years ago, Prerna has a small boutique in Jhunjhun, Rajasthan. She is aided in her shop by two workers who have financial and family issues. Prerna plans to invest the amount won at KBC 11 in the betterment of the two aides lives and in growing her business. All this while in her strat-up journey, her husband has been her staunch support.

Which champion athletes is not correctly matched with their sport?

Confused, Prerna opts for the 50-50 helpline

Ans C) Michael Phelps – Golf

Which is a Central Government saving scheme for the education and marriage of girls?

Ans A) Sukanya Samridhi Yojna

