Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode with an unusual start by introducing the different coloured lights on the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11’s set and elaborates their significance before moving on to introduce the camera that recently turned a father. Excited at his introduction, the camera starts swirling on its trolley around Amitabh. Tonight’s episode features another fresh batch of 10 contestants whom Amitabh introduces next, briefly. Going on to conduct the Fastest Finger First round, Big B asks them to arrange the posts held by Sushma Swaraj in chronological order. Laboni Basu becomes the only contestant to answer the FFF round.

Laboni is a student from Kashimpore, near Kolkata. She is preparing for railway examinations and is accompanied on the show by her sister.

Laboni’s sister is watery eyed on her sister’s win!#KBC11 @Srbachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 16, 2019

Amitabh reiterates the rules of the game to Laboni and introduces her with the expert for tonight.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Laboni:

What is the title of the 2018 film starring Rani Mukerji?

Ans C) Hichki

What is commonly available in a cone, cup and bar varieties?

Ans D) Ice-cream

Who wrote “Barna Parichay”, still widely used as the first book for children to learn the Bengali alphabet?

Ans B) Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar

What kind of medical professional would you most likely see for heart treatment?

Ans A) Cardiologist

Which music composer’s voice is this? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Bappi Lahri

Laboni clears the first quarter and wins Rs 10,000 which means she will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the next set of questions. Seeing Laboni shiver in the cold studio, Amitabh asks for a shawl and wraps it around her. He then takes the audience through her video clip. She reveals in the video about preparing for competitive examinations after leaving her education mid-way due to their modest financial conditions. She vows to buy a house if she wins KBC. Laboni started working as young as when she was 9-years-old by going around pasting posters for 100 bucks. She then took to developing photographs which increased her income to Rs 1000. When she was in class 9-10, she started taking tuitions for Rs 100/150 per student. Amitabh then moves on to ask the next set of questions.

According to “The Arabian Nights”, what appeared when Aladdin’s lamp was rubbed?

Ans C) Jinn

On Amitabh’s curiosity, Laboni says that if she ever chances upon a jinn, she’d ask to go back 10 years in time to put everything right.

Which god/goddess took on the avatar of ‘Mohini’?

Ans A) Vishnu