Tonight’s drama-filled episode of Kumkum Bhagya began with Pragya knocking off Nish with the help of a stick. Pragya asks Sahana to call a cab for them. However, as soon as she sees Nish around, she calls him. The moment he turns towards her, Pragya hits him with the stick and he lies unconscious. Next, Pragya and Sahana take Nish with them in the cab.

Prachi looks at Nish and believes that he’s the man who put drugs in her bag. Nish wakes up and realises that he has been kidnapped. Prachi slaps him hard and asks him about planting drugs in her bag. She forces him to confess while all the women in the room – Pragya, Sahanana and Sarita try to scare him by telling him that he’s going to be attacked by them. Nish then gives up and confesses to being the man who originally planted drugs in Prachi’s bag.

Meanwhile, Abhi is after Ashok. He gets hold of him and asks him to reveal the truth about the missing CCTV camera and Nish’s reality. In the parallel picture, Prachi records Nish’s confession on a video in which he is also seen revealing that Ranbir is innocent and has got no association with drugs. However, he doesn’t mention Rhea’s name in the video.

Ashok also reveals that Nish is the man behind all the drug plotting. Like Nish, he, too, keeps Rhea’s name away from his confession. Rhea, meanwhile, bumps into Aaliya and her bag falls down. Aaliya looks down and spots a piece of heavy family jewellery in the contents. She immediately asks Rhea to explain why she kept such an expensive piece of traditional jewellery in her bag. Aryan listens to their conversation in shock and taunts Rhea. He then takes Pallavi to the police station to set Ranbir free.

Both Aaliya and Rhea start wondering if Aryan will reveal the truth about Rhea’s involvement in the crime to the police. Pragya, on the other hand, sends her recorded video of Nish to the police. She drives to the police station to handover Nish to the cops and helps Ranbir in coming out of the jail. Abhi notices Nish in the cab and starts following Pragya’s cab.

