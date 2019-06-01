The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya shows Abhi regretting why he didn’t send Rhea with Pragya at the time they were separating as it could have made her grown up as a well-mannered person. He slaps Rhea in front of the entire family for misleading him about Pragya. He wishes Pragya to come back to his life. Pragya meets Meera the next morning. The latter offers her a ride back home. Pragya first refuses but later agrees to go with her upon her insistence. She then invites Meera over a cup off coffee and asks her to come inside her house. Meera happily follows.

Sarita Ben is seen missing her daughter Anu on her birthday. She becomes emotional thinking about her daughter who doesn’t give her enough attention or even wants to stay with her. Pragya wishes Sarita Ben on birthday which makes her even more emotional. The old woman then expresses her gratitude to Pragya as she came into her life and gave love and care. Meera joins Pragya in wishing her birthday and the three women have a nice conversation.

As Pragya makes coffee, Sarita Ben reveals to Meera that she has a daughter named Anu who doesn’t want to live with her. She then says that Pragya has made her life filled with happiness and she feels blessed to have her in life. Meera misses a part from the conversation and thinks of Pragya as Anu. She then goes to Pragya and asks her if she can call her Anu as it was the name of her sister who took care of her as she did. Pragya says yes to Meera for addressing her as Anu.

Prachi interrupts their conversation and asks her mother to choose between two outfits that she brought for her college picnic. Both Meera and Pragya choose the same outfit and then burst into a hearty laugh.

In the next scene, Meera meets Rhea, who is seen packing her clothes for the college picnic. She thinks about how both Prachi and Rhea are similar yet different. Meanwhile, Pallavi asks Ranbir to join other kids in going to the college picnic. Aryan tells him that Rhea was also going; this makes Ranbir agree upon leaving.