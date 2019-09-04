Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had to leave Nach Baliye 9 after their problematic equation became unbearable for the judges and the makers. The couple left the show after Madhurima threw her mic and walked off the stage leaving the judges fuming on the show. However, seems like their ouster from the reality show was not the end of their journey together in the industry. If the report published in an entertainment portal is anything to go by, then Vishal and Madhurima might just be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

A report in Pinkvilla suggests that the ex-couple has been approached by the makers of the controversial reality show to participate in the latest season. Bigg Boss 13 is going to be hosted by Salman Khan, who also produced Nach Baliye 9. The report quoted a source close to the former partners claiming that even though they have been asked to join the contestants’ list, neither Madhurima nor Vishal has taken any decision yet.

The source said, “Makers of Bigg Boss 13 are looking to have Madhurima and Vishal on board given that the two have become a household name with their overbearing drama. The content they provide is best apt for Bigg Boss and the makers are looking to poach the ex-couple for this season.” Both the actors are yet to confirm the news.

The other contestants who are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 are Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shivin Narang and Mugdha Godse. However, the channel has not released an official list of the participants this year. The show is expected to go on-air by the end of this month itself. The promos of BB13 featuring host Salman Khan are already out to create a maximum buzz around the show.