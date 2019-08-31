Actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been evicted from Nach Baliye 9 despite giving good performances. The increasing arguments between the two led to the ouster and now, in her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Madhurima talked about what went wrong for her. Just before their elimination, a lot of ruckus was created by the ex-couple on-stage when Madhurima threw the mic following Vishal’s inappropriate behaviour that also left judge Raveena Tandon fuming on the show.

In her interaction with Pinkvilla, Madhurima said she couldn’t bear Vishal’s behaviour and busted out. The actor added that her dance partner had crossed all the limits of behaving ‘wild’ and she couldn’t take it anymore. The Chandrakanta star went on to reveal that she had a discussion with Vishal before their performance and everything seemed fine then but how Vishal behaved on stage was completely uncalled for and shocking. She was quoted saying, “I was very shocked when Vishal started behaving like that. We had spoken earlier before the show wherein we discussed everything, we even started practising way before the show started but then he started behaving weird. I kept quiet for the longest time but then I lost my cool in the end on the stage.”

The couple has been dealing with their problematic bond since the beginning of the show. In fact, the judges and the contestants have also witnessed the increasing problems between the two everytime they came on stage and during rehearsals. This time, when things went over-the-board, the makers decided to take a call that meant straight eviction. Madhurima also blamed Vishal for never finding fault in himself. She said, “There is a limit to everything, I will take sh*t to a point but then after that even I will burst. After all this also, he said all of this is my fault. He is not ready to accept that he was wrong somewhere.”

Madhurima revealed that she has been under a lot of stress due to her equation with Vishal on the show and constant pressure to survive in the game. She said the reason why her mother came on the show to have a word with Vishal because she could see her daughter throwing things around and living a disturbed life due to Vishal.