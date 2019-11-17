The fans have been waiting on the edge to see their favourite star Shweta Tiwari romance actor Varun Badola in the new television serial, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Promoting the same, Shweta finally opened up about her kids Palak and Reyansh while also spilling the beans about her second troubled married life with Abhinav Kohli which was recently making headlines.

Shweta, who played the famous Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was making headlines in August this year for her marriage which hit the rock bottom again. Lodging a complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli, Shweta alleged that he outraged the modesty of her daughter Palak Tiwari. The Police had then gone on to arrest Abhinav for allegedly sexually harassing and beating her up, using filthy language and showing her obscene pictures of models on the cellphone.

All these allegations were later cleared by Palak on a detailed Instagram post. She clarified that Abhinav had never molested her and misbehaved with her physically. In an interview with a leading news agency, Shweta compared her turbulent second marriage to an “infection” that got treated. Talking about her troubled married life with Abhinav, Shweta said, “To be honest I am happy. People say you are going through so much. I want to tell everyone I was going through a difficult time but now I am in a happy space. I was going through severe pain because of an infection, I got it operated and got it out of my body. There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

As per earlier reports, a police spokesperson had shared in August, “Abhinav Kohli is registered under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He was produced before a local court, which sent him in police custody till Tuesday.” He had then added that further investigation in the case was on.