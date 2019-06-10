Ekta Kapoor‘s popular TV show – Kasautii Zindagii Kay has finally got its Rishabh Bajaj. The ardent fans of the show would know that Mr. Bajaj is one of the most popular characters after Anurag Basu, Prerna Sharma and Komolika. The speculations were rife for a while that actor Karan Singh Grover will be essaying the role of Mr. Bajaj on the small screen and turns out the rumours were indeed true. Ekta took to Instagram to reveal Karan’s look from the show and officially announced him as the Rishabh Bajaj this season. Wearing a striped suit and carrying a salt and pepper look, Karan Singh Grover looks dapper as Mr. Bajaj.

Describing his character and welcoming him on board, Ekta wrote, “Hello Rishab !!! U are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine …. An acquired taste like single malt ….u carry ur calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu’s boyish yet deep intensity n bajaj‘s age old charm !!” (sic)

Interestingly, Karan was also a part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay that featured Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari in the lead. However, he played the role of Sharad Gupta, the first husband of Sneha Basu – Anurag and Prerna’s daughter. Actor Ronit Roy played the character of Mr Bajaj, the selfish lover who just wanted to get married to Prerna against her will.

With this, Karan Singh Grover is returning on TV after a hiatus of six years. He was last seen in Zee TV’s popular show Qubool Hai with Surbhi Jyoti. Now, his look from Kasautii has gone viral on social media. KSG’s fans are expressing their happiness over his return on the small screen. Check this out:

It’s not yet revealed when will the audience see Mr. Bajaj’s entry on the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Kasautii Zindagii Kay!