Actors and ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli–Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the popular jodis on Nach Baliye 9. The couple is more popular for their arguments in the show and during rehearsals than their chemistry during performances. Now, seems like actor Govinda has also observed that things are just not right between the two. In a new promo released by the channel, the actor can be seen talking about the kind of love which is actually fake and should not be considered as true love.

Govinda will be seen as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9. Now, in the promo, he is seen telling co-judge Ahmed Khan about how to identify true love as the choreographer starts praising Madhurima and Vishal for their performance on a song from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh. When Ahmed says that Madhurima and Vishal is the ‘Kabir Singh‘ jodi of the show, Govinda interrupts and says that he would like to differ on it because he doesn’t feel that he is talking about true love. Watch the video here:

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Vishal spoke about all the buzz around his relationship with his dance partner Madhurima on the show. He said that he doesn’t need to hug her or show forced chemistry when everything between them is extremely professional. Vishal had refused to hug Madhurima after their performance in the previous episode despite being requested by judge Raveena Tandon. Many criticised the actor for showing disrespect to Raveena by refusing to accept her wish. However, in a statement later, he said that he is not disrespecting anyone by refusing to extend a personal gesture towards someone with whom he shares nothing more than a professional relationship.