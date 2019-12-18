Television sensation Surbhi Jyoti created quite a buzz after she featured as Bela, a shape-shifting snake aka naagin in popular Hindi TV show Naagin 3. The diva’s social media profile has been a hit with over 4.3 million followers who can’t stop swooning over her latest updates.

Recently, the star shared a flood of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle featuring her in blue ethnic-wear, making fans jaws drop to the floor in awe. Slaying the traditional look in a royal blue Indian suit with white prints, Surbhi wore a pair of heavy jhumkis to amp her hotness. Filling the caption with only styling credits, Surbhi struck sensuous poses for the camera as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram STYLED BY:-@nehaadhvikmahajan OUTFIT:- @rashmi3381 #aarya JEWELERY:- @adan_creation_ A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Dec 17, 2019 at 12:47am PST

The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in essaying important roles.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural television serial, Naagin, is coming up with its fourth season and fans are already on the edge with anticipation. Earlier, Ekta had released the promo of the show which showed a dramatic baseline of the much-awaited serial. It features Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin as the femal lead, while Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria will play the male lead.