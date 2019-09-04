A lot is happening in the latest season of Nach Baliye. The dance reality show is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and the contestants leave no stone unturned to impress them to get good scores for their performances. However, some participants leave the judges upset with their problematic behaviour. After Madhurima Tuli threw her mic on stage and left Raveena fuming, actor Natasha Stankovic also did something that didn’t go down well with the judges.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, actor Aly Goni’s partner, Natasha forgot her steps in the middle of her performance on stage. However, while one would expect her to move on and finish her performance, she set a really bad example of the spirit of dance. Instead of continuing with her performance, Natasha left the stage after freezing in the middle of her performance. This made the judges angry. In fact, they ended up telling the dancer to show some respect to the show and at least have the courtesy to finish her performance despite glitches. The judges also warned the couple saying acts like these will force them to make surprise eliminations.

Well, clearly, Nach Baliye 9 is turning out to be one of the most controversial seasons so far. Many things happened on the show that added extra drama for the audience. Contestant Urvashi Dholakia blamed the makers for being biased after she got evicted with her partner Anuj Sachdeva. Then Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had to leave because of their increasing fights and visible arguments on the sets. Let’s wait and watch if the season has more to entertain!